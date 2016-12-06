Enchanted Garden to perform Nutcracker

Enchanted Garden School of Dance will perform its 14th annual “Nuts About the Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon and 5 p.m. at Ridgefield High School. The cast features approximately 140 dancers, ages 5 through 18, from Ridgefield and neighboring communities.

Known as The Nutcracker with a twist and set to contemporary orchestrations, the show set in Ridgefield was conceived and choreographed by Enchanted Garden’s dance director, Jean Cobelli.

“This year’s show will once again be filled with surprises,” said Ms. Cobelli. “The music will make your feet tap, and the larger-than-life characters dressed in festive costumes make this a show not to be missed.”

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door or online: NutsAboutTheNutcracker.EventBrite.com.

All proceeds will benefit SPHERE, an organization based in Ridgefield that helps adults with developmental disabilities.