Ridgefield rallies to beat Shelton, earn spot in state finals (updated)

For the first time since 2002 — and just the third time in program history — the Ridgefield High football team is headed to a state championship game.
Scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes, the seventh-seeded Tigers stormed back to beat sixth-seed Shelton, 44-41, in the Class LL state semifinals Monday night at Shelton High School.
Ridgefield (10-2) will now meet conference rival Darien in the Class LL title game this Saturday (Dec. 10) at 2:30 p.m. at West Haven High School’s Ken Strong Stadium. Top-seed Darien (12-0), the reigning Class LL champion, remained unbeaten with a 38-7 rout of third-seed Southington in another semifinal Monday evening in Stamford.
After rallying from an early 21-3 deficit to take a 31-27 lead going into the fourth quarter, Ridgefield fell behind when Shelton quarterback David Wells scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game on a 28-yard scamper with 10:42 to go.
The Gaels then denied Ridgefield on a fourth-and-two play and appeared to have put the game away when Wells scored again — this time on a 20-yard run — to extend their lead to 41-31 with 4:55 remaining.
But as they demonstrated during their 28-21 comeback win over second-seed West Haven in last week’s quarterfinals, the Tigers have a knack for resiliency.
A quick 70-yard drive culminated in Drew Fowler’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Shane Palmer, with Palmer managing to snag the ball over a defender and land with his feet in bounds. Although Ridgefield missed the extra point, it was within four points, 41-37, with 3:30 left in the final period.
The defense then stopped Shelton from getting a first down, forcing a punt that gave the Tigers the ball at their own 45-yard line with 2:06 left. Ridgefield reached the Shelton 20-yard line before Fowler connected with Collin Lowe for the go-ahead touchdown. A Shelton defensive back looked to have intercepted the pass in the end zone, but Lowe pulled it away from him for the score. Petros Papadopoulos kicked the extra point, giving Ridgefield a 44-41 lead with 1:14 to play.
“Fowler just threw it up and we both kind of grabbed onto it when we jumped up.” said Lowe about the play. “We’re coming down and we’re kind of fighting for it, and I just kind of ripped it out at the last second and came up with it.”
Shelton’s last chance ended when Ridgefield defensive back Thomas Formus intercepted Wells on a third-and-10 pass from the Gaels’ 20-yard line. The Tigers then ran out the clock to complete their triumph and advance to the state finals.
Two rushing touchdowns by Wells that flanked a one-yard scoring run from Ronnie Rich helped Shelton open a 21-3 advantage with 11:43 to play in the second quarter. But the Tigers answered with 21 straight points in under six minutes to move in front, 24-21. The touchdowns came on three touchdown passes from Fowler: one to Palmer (68 yards) and two to Chris Longo (one yard and 15 yards). Longo’s second touchdown gave Ridgefield its first lead with 6:37 remaining in the half.
Shelton responded, though, as Wells threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schiavo for a 27-24 halftime lead.
“They weren’t hiding much,” said Callahan about the Gaels. “They were just pounding the line of scrimmage, telling you ‘here we come, you gotta stop us.’ Clearly, we didn’t get a chance to do that all the time.
“Sometimes you get out of a game like this and you say you made the plays enough when you had to,” added Callahan. “I wouldn’t say it was a stellar game for us on either side of the ball. The offense always seems to be able to get into the end zone when he have to just get ahead. It came down to making a couple plays when we had to.”
Ridgefield went back ahead on its first possession of the third quarter, with Fowler finding Luke Gaydos for a nine-yard touchdown pass and a 31-27 advantage.
The score stayed that way into the final quarter. Wells then ran for two more touchdowns before the Tigers began their latest post-season rally and clinched their date with Darien.
“They’re the number one team in the state,” said Callahan about the Blue Wave. “We’ve been in the championship game before and fortunately won it. We’ve been to the semis before, but never with a team with this kind of resiliency. Never with a team with this kind of personality. Clearly, if there’s a team ready to play Darien in the championship I gotta feel it’s us.”
Notes: Fowler completed 26-of-39 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns.
Palmer had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns; Longo caught 11 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns; and Lowe made seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Shelton, which was trying to get to its third consecutive state final, finished the season with a 9-3 record. The Gaels lost to Darien, 39-7, in last year’s Class LL championship game and fell to Xavier, 28-27, in overtime in the Class L title contest in 2014.
Ridgefield is two-for-two in its previous two trips to the state finals. The Tigers beat Hall to win the Class L-II title in 1983 and defeated Windsor to win the Class L championship in 2002.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.