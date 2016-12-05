Panel discussion on CT Charter Schools Dec. 7

The Northeast Charter Schools Network invites community members to engage in an open dialogue with a diverse group of panelists to discuss the impact of charter schools on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m., at Housatonic Community College, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport.

Connecticut has 24 charter schools that face a number of challenges, namely in the areas of per-pupil funding, budget cuts that disproportionately impact charter schools, as well as opposition from the anti-charter movement.

Wednesday’s panel discussion will bring the charter school community together for an open dialogue about Connecticut’s charter schools and their true impact, and will give an opportunity for voices on all sides of this issue to be heard.

Registration is free and open to all, and may be completed by following this link.

Confirmed panelists:

Ronelle Swagerty, CEO of New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport

John Taylor, Executive Director/Principal of Booker T. Washington Academy in New Haven

Barbara Ruggierro, Executive Director of Brass City Charter School in Waterbury

Brooke Lafreniere, Principal of Path Academy in Windham

The Northeast Charter Schools Network is the membership and advocacy organization for the more than 250 charter schools in New York and Connecticut. Its mission is to support and expand high quality charter schools. For more information, visit necharters.org.