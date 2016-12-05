Catoonah Street house is coming down

Bulldozers are headed for Catoonah Street’s infamous derelict house.

Preliminary asbestos abatement work has started, and demolition is expected to begin next week on the long empty and dilapidated house at 26-28 Catoonah Street, just west of the post office.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi has been working for months with Congressman Jim Himes’ office to get U.S. Postal Service, which has a long term lease on the property, to take down the house, long considered both an eyesore and an attractive nuisance by neighbors.

In an e-mail Friday, Dec. 2, Marconi notified Eryn Bingle in Himes’ office that asbestos abatement had started, following up on a mid-November e-mail exchange in which she’d said the Postal Service was anticipating an early December demolition.

Responding to Marconi Friday, Bingle said that it looked as if abatement is scheduled to take three to four days, followed by demolition on Dec. 12 — with a week of other tasks in the interim.

“Demolition (three days) is to be followed by work to fill in the foundation and grade the property,” she said. “I believe work is scheduled to go right up to Christmas, but that it will be largely complete at that point.”