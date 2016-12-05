The Ridgefield Press

Catoonah Street house is coming down

By Macklin K. Reid on December 5, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Empty and overgrown in summer with bushes engulfing its front door, the former Cumming house on Catoonah Street, purchased years ago by owners of the nearby shopping center, has long been described by neighbors as blight. —Macklin Reid photo

Empty and overgrown in summer with bushes engulfing its front door, the former Cumming house on Catoonah Street, purchased years ago by owners of the nearby shopping center, has long been described by neighbors as blight. —Macklin Reid photo

Bulldozers are headed for Catoonah Street’s infamous derelict house.

Preliminary asbestos abatement work has started, and demolition is expected to begin next week on the long empty and dilapidated house at 26-28 Catoonah Street, just west of the post office.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi has been working for months with Congressman Jim Himes’ office to get U.S. Postal Service, which has a long term lease on the property, to take down the house, long considered both an eyesore and an attractive nuisance by neighbors.

In an e-mail Friday, Dec. 2, Marconi notified Eryn Bingle in Himes’ office that asbestos abatement had started, following up on a mid-November e-mail exchange in which she’d said the Postal Service was anticipating an early December demolition.

Responding to Marconi Friday, Bingle said that it looked as if abatement is scheduled to take three to four days, followed by demolition on Dec. 12 — with a week of other tasks in the interim.

“Demolition (three days) is to be followed by work to fill in the foundation and grade the property,” she said. “I believe work is scheduled to go right up to Christmas, but that it will be largely complete at that point.”

Related posts:

  1. Demolition on Catoonah: Post office and state agree

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Photos by Pincus Next Post Mary Dent joins mortgage company
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress