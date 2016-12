Richard M. O’Neill, 75, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church; 30 Church Street, Georgetown. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

Friends will be received on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.