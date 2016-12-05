HAN Arts & Leisure: Filmmaker Victoria Negri talks ‘Gold Star’

HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch the Dec. 5 show below:

On Monday, Dec. 5 show, Filmmaker Victoria Negri joins Sally, Steve and Mark to discuss ‘Gold Star.’ It was the last film Robert Vaughn starred in before his death last month.

According to the film’s synopsis: “After dropping out of Juilliard, Vicki drifts aimlessly between her family’s house in Connecticut and an itinerant existence in New York. When her father suffers a debilitating stroke, she has to become his primary caretaker. Vicki resists connecting with him, and making peace with herself, but finds a way forward thanks to a new friend and a life-changing event.

