Special Olympics team brings home five gold medal from bowling competition

Ridgefield’s Special Olympics team at the Holiday Classic bowling competition in November.

On Nov. 19, the Ridgefield Special Olympics team participated in the Connecticut Special Olympics’ 2016 Unified Sports Holiday Classic in bowling.

The team came home with five gold medals, four silver medals, three bronze medals and two fourth place.

The team practiced for 10 weeks at Brookfield Lanes with volunteers from Ridgefield High School.

“We are getting teams ready for skiing, snowboarding, swimming, cycling and track,” said Sue Mulvaney. “We welcome new athletes and volunteers.”

The team’s email is [email protected].

