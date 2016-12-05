Toys for Tots collection boxes receiving gifts until Dec. 17

Toys For Tots collection boxes are out at several area businesses. The last pick ups will be Dec. 16-17 so that the Marines will have time to sort and deliver the toys before Christmas to the churches, town social service departments, family and children services agencies and the other charities in the 11 towns in NW Fairfield County supported by the Ridgefield Detachment’s Campaign.

The Toys for Tots Collection Stations in Ridgefield include:

Bareburger – 38 Danbury Rd

Bissells Pharmacy – 23 Govenor St

C2 Education – 90 Danbury Rd

Coldwell Banker – 360 Main Street

Edward Jones – 88 Danbury Rd

Fairfield County Bank – Main Office 150 Danbury Road

Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services – 401 Main St

Pamby Motors – 665 Danbury Road

Reynolds & Rowella CPAs 90 Grove St

The Toy Chest – 441 Main Street

The UPS Store – 54 Danbury Road

William Raveis Real Estate – 426 Main Street