Toys for Tots collection boxes receiving gifts until Dec. 17

Toys For Tots collection boxes are out at several area businesses. The last pick ups will be Dec. 16-17 so that the Marines will have time to sort and deliver the toys before Christmas to the churches, town social service departments, family and children services agencies and the other charities in the 11 towns in NW Fairfield County supported by the Ridgefield Detachment’s Campaign.
The Toys for Tots Collection Stations in Ridgefield include:
Bareburger – 38 Danbury Rd
Bissells Pharmacy – 23 Govenor St
C2 Education – 90 Danbury Rd
Coldwell Banker – 360 Main Street
Edward Jones – 88 Danbury Rd
Fairfield County Bank – Main Office 150 Danbury Road
Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services – 401 Main St
Pamby Motors – 665 Danbury Road
Reynolds & Rowella CPAs 90 Grove St
The Toy Chest – 441 Main Street
The UPS Store – 54 Danbury Road
William Raveis Real Estate – 426 Main Street