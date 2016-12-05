Crews put out chair fire at Ridgefield Crossings

The Ridgefield Fire Department responded to a chair fire at Ridgefield Crossings around 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said that an elderly woman who lives in the facility was heating a towel in the microwave and it ignited.

“The woman grabbed the towel out of the microwave and then tossed it across the room,” Chief Tappe said. “It landed by a chair with clothing on it and started the chair and clothes on fire.”

The facility’s manager used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames and the building’s sprinkler system finished the job, Tappe said.

According to the chief, there was very little fire damage and some smoke and water damage.

Chief Tappe said that the fire alarms and sprinkler system worked properly.

Fire officials opened the windows and used fans to clear the smoke from the building, Tappe said.

No one was injured.