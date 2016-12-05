In memory of Flo Lyman

Florence Ann Buonaiuto Lyman, widow of Raymond Lyman, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2016. Born on March 7, 1938 in Jamaica, New York, she was the first child of the late Anthony and Florence Minikel Buonaiuto. She was very loving and caring to her daughter and five siblings.

During her life she enjoyed numerous occupations including; front desk attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, tax preparer, and manager of a health food store. Her gift was the ability to engage and converse with people from all walks of life. Those who spent time with her always came away enriched and enlightened by the experience.

She was most thoughtful of others and never let a special occasion go by without a handwritten note or a gift. In fact, she was a prolific letter writer. A note from “Flo” was always a special event!

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Buonaiuto, her brothers, Frank Buonaiuto, his wife, Joyce, Valentine Buonaiuto, his wife Judy, John Buonaiuto, his wife, Janet, a sister, Eileen Michael, her husband, Dennis and sister-in-law Patty Buonaiuto. She was predeceased by her brother, James Buonaiuto and son-in-law, Manuel Derieux. She took great pride, joy and interest in her many loving nieces, nephews and large extended family.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to all her caregivers and friends at Laurel Ridge Health Care in Ridgefield and all the good people at Almost Home in Danbury, who helped to make Florence’s life interesting, fulfilling and as independent as possible.

Remarks on hearing of her passing included “I feel like I just lost the best friend I ever had in this world” and “she was always such a good listener and loyal friend.” Florence would be happy to know that others would carry on these traits in her memory.

According to her wishes, services were private. She is interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Newtown with her mother, father, and brother.

We all love and miss you, Mom/Flo.