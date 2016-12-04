Ridgefield’s West wins second career World Cup luge race

On the luge track where is the record holder, Tucker West got his second World Cup victory Friday afternoon.

West, a 21-year-old Ridgefield native, had a two-run combined time of one minute, 43.008 seconds to edge Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko by six-thousandths of a second and win the men’s singles gold medal at the FIL World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y.

West got his first tour triumph in 2014 at Lake Placid, becoming the youngest American to win a World Cup medal in singles luge. He also holds the course record with a time of 51.002.

On Friday, West used a strong first run to move into first place, 0.008 seconds ahead of Pavlichenko. Pavlichenko was slightly faster on the second run but not swift enough to overtake West.

“This is home track, so I’m always coming in with a little more confidence than any other track here,” West told the Adirondack (N.Y.) Daily Enterprise after the race. “I just really felt at home here. It’s always nerve wracking to race in front of your friends and family but I’m glad that I was able to perform and I just couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The victory helped compensate for West’s disappointment at the first World Cup stop last week in Winterberg, Germany. West was in second place after the opening run before getting disqualified for carrying too much weight on his sled.

West, who finished 22nd in the men’s singles luge competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, won two medals in World Cup tour events last year and finished seventh in the overall standings.