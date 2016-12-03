All-FCIAC honors for 17 Ridgefield football players

Seventeen members of the Ridgefield High football team have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the current 2016 season.
That season is still going on for the Tigers, who play at Shelton in the Class LL state semifinals this Monday (Dec. 5). The game will be shown live on the HAN Network, with kickoff at 6:30. Click here for info about the broadcast and how to watch it.
Ridgefield (9-2) defeated previously unbeaten West Haven, 28-21, in the Class LL quarterfinals last Tuesday night.
Five Tigers were chosen to the All-FCIAC first team. Senior running back Shane Palmer, senior wide receiver Chris Longo, senior place kicker Petros Papadopoulos, and senior return specialist Aidan Spearman were all named to the first team on offense, while senior cornerback Will Carpenter made the first team on defense.
Chosen to the All-FCIAC second-team offense were senior quarterback Drew Fowler, senior lineman Matt Tarantino and senior wide receiver Collin Lowe. Senior Patrick Lang (linebacker) and junior Matt Lombardo (athlete) were picked for the All-FCIAC second-team defense.
Making the All-FCIAC West Division squad were junior quarterback Greg Gatto, junior cornerback Luke Gaydos, senior safety Tommy MacMannis, and junior linebacker Noah Isaacson.
All-FCIAC West Division honorable mention went to junior linebacker Alex Cali, junior lineman Chris D’Entrone and sophomore defensive end Jackson Mitchell.
Notes: New Canaan (six) was the only team with more players chosen to the All-FCIAC first team than Ridgefield. The Rams (10-1) are playing in the Class L semifinals Monday evening.
Unbeaten Darien (11-0), which is ranked first in the state, had four players named to the All-FCIAC first team. The Blue Wave face fellow unbeaten, Southington, in the other Class LL semifinal Monday. The winner will play either Ridgefield or Shelton in the Class LL finals Saturday, Dec. 10.