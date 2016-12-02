RVNA opens new rehab center

Physical therapy — three kinds, orthopedic, neurological and joint replacement — occupational therapy, speech and swallowing therapy, vestibular rehabilitation, as well as alternative therapies such as massage and reiki will be offered at the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association’s new outpatient rehabilitation center, Rehab by RVNA.

The center, on the ground floor of the RVNA’s new building at 27 Governor Street at the edge of Ridgefield’s village center, opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by about 50 people Friday, Dec. 2.

“Thank you so much for being here for this exciting moment for the RVNA,” said Theresa Santoro, the visiting nurse association’s executive director.

“We moved in in February of this year and we have been so pleased with the response we’ve had from the community,” she said.

With the opening of the new rehabilitation center, the RVNA’s new building is 100% occupied, Santoro said, and the space that had initially been set aside for growth and future use is now all devoted to one purpose or another.

“We’re really excited to be in this space,” said Gigi Weiss, the RVNA’s director of rehabilitation services.

In the new space the RVNA will offer:

Orthopedic physical therapy to rehabilitate impairments of muscles, bones, joints, tendons and ligaments as a result of injury, illness or overuse;

Joint replacement physical therapy designed to strengthen muscles and increase range of motion after joint replacement surgery;

Neurological physical therapy for pain and dysfunction associated with neurological diseases and conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, head and spinal cord injuries;

Occupational therapy to help patients perform everyday tasks and regain lost skills after injury, stroke or as a result of age-related physical and cognitive changes;

Speech language and swallowing therapy for patients with stroke, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis or other conditions;

Vestibular rehabilitation to help brain and body regain ability to process balance information for people with dizziness, vertigo, head trauma or Meniere’s disease;

Massage therapy and reiki to reduce tension, increase circulation and realign muscles.

Kinesio taping to provide support and cohesion of muscles and joints;

Ongoing wellness work by patients who have gone through treatment.

The RVNA has about 200 employees, both part and full time, counting all the nurses, home health aides and therapists that visit patients in their homes. A smaller number, including administrative staff, work in the Governor Street building.

“People don’t need to be in our home care world to come to us in our new outpatient facility,” Weiss said.

The equipment in the new center includes parallel bars, treadmill, an elliptical trainer, a sci-fit recumbent stepper, and an upper body bike. Both the sci-fit and upper body bike are designed to accommodate use by people in wheelchairs.

At the smaller center previously available in the new building, the RVNA was only able to offer physical therapy.

Although patients can come to the RVNA for an initial evaluation, the programs prescribed are usually designed — or at least reviewed and approved — by the patient’s doctor.

“We work under doctor’s orders,” said Weiss.