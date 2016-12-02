Get Healthy CT: You can manage holiday stress

For all the good food, good company and good times it brings to many, the holiday season can also generate a tremendous amount of stress. Get Healthy CT, the regional wellness coalition serving Fairfield and New Haven counties, provides advice and information on “Managing Holiday Stress” in its December monthly health feature, available online at GetHealthyCT.org.

Featured topics include:

Heart-Healthy Holiday Gifts

How Stress Affects Your Health

Coping with Stress

Exercise and Stress: Get Moving to Manage Stress

15 Surefire Strategies to Stay Fit from Thanksgiving to New Year’s

MyPlate Holiday Makeover

Stay Mindful with 4 Tips for Holiday Eating

How to Fight Off Food Cravings

Make Healthier Holiday Choices

Holiday Weight and How to Avoid It

Monthly Health Challenge: Squat Jump Challenge

Monthly Recipe: Sweet Potato and Kale Minestrone Soup

The following is excerpted from How Stress Affects Your Health:

“Multiple studies have shown that sudden emotional stresses – especially anger – can trigger heart attacks, arrhythmias and even sudden death. Although this happens mostly in people who already have heart disease, some people don’t know they have a problem until acute stress causes a heart attack or something worse. Reducing your stress levels can not only make you feel better right now, but may also protect your health long-term.

Strategies for reducing stress include:

Identify what’s causing stress

Build strong relationships

Walk away when you’re angry

Rest your mind

Get help from a mental health professional

Most information is available in English and Spanish. Direct access is available at http://gethealthyct.org/topic-of-the-month/. An archive of previous monthly features is also available.

Get Healthy CT is a community coalition that works in the greater Bridgeport, New Haven and Greenwich regions, providing information about being healthy and local resources to support healthy eating and physical activity through its website (GetHealthyCT.org) and Facebook page. Printed information packets are available in some area libraries, community centers, regional health departments and other locations.