Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the show on Friday, Dec. 2 below:

Below are some of the headlines we are following on Friday:

Westport Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Shelton Police are looking for a heavy set man with a beard – and it isn’t Santa Claus.

Dramatic video emerging of the Wilton car fire we reported about earlier this week.

The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear an appeal from families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as they continue their push to gain damages from a group of gun companies.

Two individuals from eastern Connecticut are alive today after NARCAN was used to revive them after smoking marijuana that was possibly laced with an opiate. The two are now under arrest because a five year old child was present in the home when they overdosed.

The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating a vehicle larceny that took place at a local childcare facility around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec.1.

With Connecticut’s drought only increasing in severity, Aquarion Water Company is urging customers throughout the southwestern part of the state to cut back on indoor water use by 20%.

Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes was elected chair of the New Democrat Coalition Thursday, Dec. 1. He succeeds Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind as head of the Washington-based organization that describes itself as “a fiscally responsible, moderate bloc of lawmakers.”

Sailors and friends gathered at the USS Utah Memorial for an ash scattering ceremony honoring Pearl Harbor survivor and Milford resident Jack A. Stoeber on Dec. 1. The memorial service was a time of reflection as Stoeber’s ashes were scattered in the waters surrounding the USS Utah Memorial.

With rent-free housing offered by St. Mary’s and goals met for fundraising and volunteers, the Refugee Resettlement Committee-Ridgefield believes it is ready to welcome a refugee family to town, and is waiting.