Murph’s Turf: Ridgefield teams take the fall

As a precursor to winter, autumn is often used by novelists and poets to symbolize physical or spiritual decay, descent and decline. If spring is the literary season of rebirth, fall is the season of impending doom — when leaves begin falling and the air chills, there’s a decent chance that a primary character will be on death’s doorstep a few chapters later.

High school coaches and athletic directors also attach meaning to fall, albeit in less serious and more optimistic hues. Their belief is that a strong fall season can set a positive tone, not only for the winter and spring teams to follow but also for the school year in general.

If that is true, Ridgefield High might as well have a giant smiley face emoji painted on its roof before the holidays.

In what is arguably and perhaps statistically the best fall sports season in school history, the eight RHS varsity teams have combined for a 97-31-5 record during the past three months — a mark that includes the football team’s victory over West Haven in the Class LL state quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Particularly impressive were four girls teams (soccer, volleyball, swimming, cross country) that combined to go 65-8 and win three Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championships, including a second-straight conference title for the RHS girls soccer team and a first-ever FCIAC crown for the RHS girls swimmers. The girls cross country team also defended its FCIAC championship and then went on to win the Class LL and State Open meets.

There was some post-season disappointment: The girls soccer team lost to unbeaten Glastonbury (for the second consecutive year) in the Class LL state finals; the girls volleyball team reached the state championship match for the first time in program history before losing to Stamford; and the girls swim team finished second to Greenwich at both the Class LL and State Open meets.

Beyond those team accomplishments, RHS fans were able to watch some of the top performers in school history compete as seniors this fall. It’s a group that includes football players Drew Fowler, Shane Palmer, Chris Longo, Collin Lowe, and Patrick Lang; girls soccer players Katie Jasminski, Alexandra Damron, Molly Nethercott, Alyssa Bonanno, Grace Franklin, Natalie Brassinga and Julia Middlebrook; girls swimmers Marcie Maguire and Lindsey Gordon; and girls volleyball players Elizabeth Middlebrook and Katie Linekin.

Having so much widespread success in one season is rare at the public high school level, where players are not scholarship recruits. Most athletic programs are fortunate to field one or two championship-caliber teams at the same time, making Ridgefield’s fall season all the more extraordinary.

To do what the Ridgefield teams did from September through November requires a mix of talent, work ethic, chemistry, coaching, support systems, training facilities, youth feeder programs, and chronological serendipity — a town needs to have a wealth of highly skilled and driven athletes born in the same year and playing different sports.

No wonder then that Ridgefield’s fall success was something to write about about rather than an annual rite; even with many proven players returning, it’s unlikely that the program will be able to equal this autumn’s feats in 2017.

But that subdued reality doesn’t portend gloom and doom. Just the opposite, actually. Those young Ridgefield athletes who were in the stands watching RHS games this fall now have players to emulate and town sports pride to uphold. That’s always the first step whenever winning programs keep winning.