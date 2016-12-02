The Connecticut Association for Public School Superintendents and the Connecticut Association of Schools are hosting the High School Re-Imagine Project to give local high school students from about 22 districts, including Ridgefield, the chance to present their ideas for improving the future of high school education in the state. The Nellie Mae Education Foundation is providing partial funding for this event, which is set to take place from 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the CT House of Represenatives Hall located on 210 Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

The day will begin with 2 students and their superintendent from each district in Connecticut giving a 7-minute presentation illustrating their big idea to their peers. Following the presentations, the students will decide on the top 10 concepts as a group. After a short break for lunch the students will then debate the importance of each proposed resolution and narrow it down to a list of 6 ideas. The groups whose proposals were chosen will present to Connecticut Commissioner of Education Dr. Dianna R. Wentzell at a later date. The resolutions from the final list requiring legislative action will be presented to the Chairs of the Connecticut Education Committee following the meeting with the Commissioner of Education. All presentations and debates will be moderated by Dr. Joseph Cirasuolo, Executive Director at CAPSS.

CAPSS is an organization that represents all the superintendents and leaders of public schools in Connecticut. Their mission is to lead the continuous improvement of public education for all students by advocating public policy and developing and supporting executive school leaders. In short, it is committed to making sure schools in Connecticut are all they can be for our children.