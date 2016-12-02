Live on the HAN Network: Ridgefield state football semifinal vs. Shelton Monday

Watch Shelton and Ridgefield in the Connecticut Class LL football semifinals on Monday, Dec. 5, for free on the HAN Network. You can watch the game live at 6:30 p.m. (pregame coverage begins with a special Nutmeg Sports live at 6 p.m.) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app:
No. 6 Shelton (9-2) is seeking its third straight appearance in a Class LL football championship. While Ridgefield (9-2) is seeking its first appearance in a football final since 2002. The Tigers won that state championship 14 years ago. It has been 13 years since the Gaels have won a state title — they’ve been the runner-up the past two years.
Ridgefield upset No. 2 West Haven, 28-21, at West Haven on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton trounced No. 3 Newtown, 55-21, on the same night. With both teams defeating higher seeds in the quarterfinals, the Gaels get the rare home football game at Finn Stadium as a No. 6 seed.
Along with live HD and play-by-play of this Class LL matchup, we’ll have score updates and more from around the state as seven other semifinal games are played in the CIAC’s four football classes at the same time.
Broadcast booth: HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito will lead the call on Monday. He’ll be joined by HAN lead analyst John Kovach in the booth and HAN’s Kevin Coleman on the sidelines.