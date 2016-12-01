Bee Foundation to host fundraiser at Gallo Dec. 11

The Bee Foundation, a three-year-old non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research into brain aneurysms, will be holding their second annual awareness event on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Gallo Ristorante, 5 Grove St., Ridgefield. There is no admission charge to this guest bartender event, and raffle tickets — including items from Cellar XV, Kate Spade, Cucina Casalinga, HooDoo Brown, and Adam Broderick — are available at the event and online in advance at http://www.thebeefoundation.org/upcoming-events/

The Foundation was established in honor of Jennifer Sedney, a young Ridgefield woman who lost her life to a ruptured brain aneurysm in December 2013. While funding and public awareness of the condition are very limited, 1 in 50 people in the U.S. alone have unruptured brain aneurysms. An estimated 30,000 of those aneurysms will rupture each year, and 40% of those affected will die. In under three years, The Bee Foundation has already:

Awarded its second research grant to Mt. Sinai, for potentially ground-breaking work into early diagnosis of those at risk for brain aneurysms.

Established a Scientific Advisory Board of leaders in the neurology community, including Mt. Sinai, UCLA, and the Cleveland Clinic.

Lobbied on Capitol Hill for the introduction and passage of bills for awareness and funding of brain aneurysms. One of the bills, to be voted on in January, has Jennifer Sedney’s name on it along with another Connecticut woman who lost her life to the condition – Lisa Colagrossi, a WABC TV anchor .

Produced their first video which is getting distribution among involved support groups and medical research communities.

For more information on The Bee Foundation or the Gallo event, email [email protected] [email protected]