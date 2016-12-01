Boehringer Ingelheim has announced Thursday, Dec. 1, that it will be laying off 120 employees in its small molecule discovery research department that’s part of its Ridgefield headquarters.

Erin Crew, a Boehringer Ingelheim spokesperson, told The Press that the layoffs are part of a nationwide reduction of 244 employees that began on July 1.

The business will also reduce the size of it sales force by an additional approximately 64 employees.

“We are sympathetic to the impact this decision will have on Boehringer Ingelheim employees and their families,” Crew said. “We are committed to treating all employees with dignity, respect and sensitivity.

“We will support affected employees in a number of ways, including severance, outplacement services, and identifying other employment opportunities within the Boehringer Ingelheim network, as appropriate.”

Crew said that the actions taken will help the company reinvent “the way we serve the needs of our patients, and enable us to continue to identify new medical breakthroughs”.

“In order to continue to deliver on our research strategy, we must create a leaner global Discovery Research organization by consolidating small molecule discovery to two sites in Biberach, Germany and Vienna, Austria,” she said. “This decision will result in the closure of the small molecule discovery functions in Ridgefield and Milan, Italy.”

New business

Crew also confirmed that Boehringer has increased investments its investments in oncology, with a focus on cancer immunology.

“The ability to modulate the body’s own immune system has opened new exciting ways to treat cancer,” she said in a statement.

A new group will be formed, and led out of Ridgefield beginning in 2017 that will focus on cancer immunology discovery research.

This new group will result in approximately 35 new positions in Connecticut, Crew said.