The Ridgefield Press

Aquarion asks customers to move water conservation efforts indoors

By HAN Network on December 1, 2016 in Business, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Aquarion_Square_logo_FIWith Connecticut’s drought only increasing in severity, Aquarion Water Company is urging customers throughout the southwestern part of the state to cut back on indoor water use by 20%.

From Bridgeport to Greenwich, Aquarion’s reservoirs are between 15 and 60% of capacity. The company has been building temporary pipelines to balance the supply among its reservoirs.

However, no end to the dry weather pattern is in sight, and state authorities are also seeking major reductions in usage. Aquarion is responding by increasing its water conservation communications campaign to focus on simple, proven ways to “defeat the drought” by cutting back on indoor consumption.

These include:

  • Fixing all drips and leaks
  • Turning off taps while washing hands, shaving and brushing teeth
  • Shortening shower times
  • Setting correct load levels when washing clothes
  • Getting drinking water from a pitcher kept chilled in the refrigerator
  • Switching to water-conserving showerheads, faucets, washers and toilets

“We need all customers to assist in this water conservation effort,” said Charles V. Firlotte, Aquarion President and CEO. “It may take months of rainfall before reservoirs and wells return to normal capacity, which is why it’s so important for everyone to find new ways to save water.”

Aquarion has posted more ways to save water, including an interactive water calculator, at aquarionwater.com/conserve.

About Aquarion Water Company

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 625,000 people in 51 cities and towns throughout Connecticut, as well as serving customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, Conn., it has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company and its subsidiaries, visit aquarionwater.com or facebook.com/aquarionwater.

Related posts:

  1. Aquarion Water Company urges customers to conserve water
  2. Wells go dry, homeowners drill deeper
  3. Water use is high, voluntary restrictions are on
  4. You don’t miss your water till your well runs dry

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Drought prompts Aquarion to ask customers to move water conservation efforts indoors Next Post Himes to lead New Democrat Coalition
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress