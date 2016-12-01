The Ridgefield Press

By Frank Granito on December 1, 2016

On the Thursday, December 1, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank Granito and Donald Eng get you ready for the State semifinals on Monday night with HAN color commentator John Kovach. Our hosts will announce the 1st and 2nd All FCIAC selections for football, and catch up with the Ridgefield girls cross country team who competed in the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championships last Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, N.Y.

In our show’s first segment John Kovach and Frank Granito preview the State semi final football games for Monday, December 5th.

Class LL

#1 Darien vs #4  Southington, #7 Ridgefield vs #6 Shelton

Class L

#1 Windsor vs #4 Middletown, #2 New Canaan vs #6 Notre-Dame West Haven

Class M

#1 Valley / Old Lyme vs #5 St Joseph, #2 Hillhouse vs #3 Killingly

Class S

#8 Seymour vs #4 Rocky Hill, #2 Ansonia vs #6 Cromwell / Portland

 

 

