Police investigate third vehicle robbery, warn residents “to remove all valuables” from cars

The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating a vehicle larceny that took place at a local childcare facility around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec.1, 2016.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said an individual — or individuals — broke a car window and stole a pocketbook.

“A possible suspect vehicle is a silver or gray SUV,” Capt. Kreitz said.

The department is still investigating two similar incidents which occurred on Nov. 10.

The suspect vehicle from those two incidents was a newer model Kia Sedona minivan white in color with unknown out of state plates.

Different from the vehicle break-in Thursday morning, police said that in both of those cases an unknown individual, or individuals, entered the vehicles through an unlocked door. In all three, pocketbook was stolen.

“Please remember to remove all valuables from your vehicle,” Capt. Kreitz said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ridgefield Police Department (203-438-6531) or the Anonymous Tip Line (203-431-2345).