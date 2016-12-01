Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016

The new director of the American Museum of Fly Fishing, and a new spin on old reels from the Perfection Fly Reel Co., appear Thursday, Dec. 1, on Yankee Fisherman at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network, which you can watch live (or on-demand) in the video player below:

Bob Ruley, an angler, has taken the reins of the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester, Vt., Ruley has more than 20 years of experience working for both non-profit and for-profit organizations on Nantucket Island. He comes to the museum from the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, where he worked for ten years as a development professional. He was instrumental in adding hundreds of new members to the foundation, as well as producing a number of events including guided member walks, young member cultivation events and a very popular Cranberry Festival that draws in excess of 7,000 people annually. He seeks to bring the same kind of enthusiasm to the annual Fly Fishing Festival here in Manchester.

Then we’ll catch up with Fred Balling of the Perfection Fly Reel Company, a Connecticut-based firm turning out reels that use modern technology in some classic designs.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.