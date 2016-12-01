This Weekend: Holiday events abound

Merry musical

The longtime tradition at Curtain Call in Stamford, Mulberry Street, about two Italian-American families during World War II, returns as A Merry Mulberry Street Musical opening Dec. 1 in the Dressing Room Theatre. The show, written by Curtain Call’s executive director Lou Ursone, who also stars in it, premiered in 2009.

A Merry Mulberry Street Musical will play Dec. 1-17, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 and Sunday afternoons at 2. Tickets are $32 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and 16 for students and children. For reservations, visit curtaincallinc.com or call 203-461-6358 x36. The theater is in the Sterling Farms Complex at 1349 Newfield Avenue.

Holiday Boutique

The New Canaan Artisans, who have two sales each year featuring their hand-worked items, will present their Holiday Boutique on Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 to 3 at St. Mark’s Church’s Morrill Hall, 111 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. All proceeds support area non-profits.

There will be a preview party on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.; admission is $10. There is no charge to visit the boutique on Saturday; for more information, visit newcanaanartisans.org.

Tea Musicales

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, N.Y., will begin a series of Holiday Tea Musicales in the Rosen House at Caramoor (149 Girdles Ridge Road) on Thursday, Dec. 1. The musicales, with holiday sing-alongs in the decorated Music Room, will continue Dec. 7-11 and 14-16 at 1 p.m.Tickets are $43 for children and $58 for adults ($72 VIP) for tea and a tour.

For more information, visit caramoor.org or call 914-232-1252.

Holiday books

The Westport Library’s 12th annual Holiday Book and Gift Sale will run Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4, offering books at deep discounts as well as holiday-themed materials as well as DVDs and CDs in sealed original packaging. The library is at 20 Jesup Road; for more information, visit westportlibrary.org or call 203-291-4800.

Holiday strolls

A tradition for many towns is the holiday stroll, a chance for local businesses and organizations to greet friends and neighbors and kick off the holiday season with a sparkling celebration. Ridgefield’s will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with carriage rides along Main Street, strolling carolers, ice sculpting, hospitality in the downtown businesses, and more. For information, visit downtownridgefield.com.

The New Canaan Holiday Stroll also takes place Friday evening and Saturday and will include entertainment and hospitality and Santa. For information, visit newcanaanchamber.com. There will be a pop-up exhibit and sale of work by members of the Silvermine Guild of Artists at 70 Main Street Friday through Sunday, while the annual Silvermine School of Art Faculty and Student Holiday Sale will be going on Saturday 10 to 4 and Sunday 1 to 4 at the Silvermine campus, 1037 Silvermine Road. For information, visit silvermineart.org.

Wilton’s Holiday Stroll is Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Wilton Center area, including the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For information, visit wiltonchamber.com or wiltonlibrary.org.

The Downtown Milford Holiday stroll will take place Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., with carriage rides and strolling carolers, entertainment and Santa and Mrs. Claus and miniature horses from the Delmarva Miniature Horse Club. For information, visit downtownmilford.org.

Carriage rides and holiday entertainment are also on the agenda for Greenwich’s Holiday Stroll weekend on Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sunday from noon to 4 throughout downtown Greenwich. The Reindeer Festival has moved this year to Sam Bridge Nursery, at 437 North Street.

Holiday Express

The Fairfield Museum’s Holiday Express Train Show will have its grand opening night on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., simultaneous with the Fairfield tree lighting on the Town Hall Green. New landscapes and tracks have been added to the exhibit, which will be on view through Jan. 8.

The museum is at 370 Beach Road, Fairfield; for more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598.

Twain art show

The Mark Twain Library Art Show opens with a Champagne Preview Gala on Friday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. at the library, 439 Redding Road/Route 53, Redding. The gala is by invitation to library Friends; general tickets are $75, $55 for seniors and may be purchased online at marktwainlibrary.org. Parking will be at John Read Middle School on Route 53, with shuttle service to and from the library running through 10:30 p.m.

The library is transformed into a gallery and guests have first chance to view and buy the works by regional artists. For details of programming associated with the show, which runs through Sunday, Dec. 11, visit marktwainlibrary.org or call 203-938-2545.

Winter Warming

The Friends of Ambler Farm Winter Warming Party on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m. will kick off the farm’s annual Greens Sale at 257 Hurlbutt Street, Wilton. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the party and there will be holiday decorations for sale and a silent auction. Registration is required; the cost is $60. For information, visit amblerfarm.org or call 203-834-1143.

The Greens Sale (trees, wreaths, roping) will continue Saturdays from 9 to 4 and Sundays from 11 to 4 through Dec. 11.

Decades of Smiles

Over eight different decades, people have heard the phrase, “Smile, you’re on Candid Camera!” The current host, Peter Funt, will present Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles! with Peter Funt on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. He’ll trace the show’s history from its start with his father Allen Funt in 1948 to his run on TV Land last year.

Tickets, $40 or $60 for VIP/Meet and Greet, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or by phone, 203-438-5795.

New holiday musicals

Pantochino Productions Inc., the not-for-profit professional theater company in Milford, will present its new holiday musical, The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, Dec. 2-18 at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Shows will be at 7:30 on Fridays and at 2 on Saturdays and Sundays; tickets are $20 online, $22 at the door. For details, visit pantochino.com.

Holiday Memories

Theatre Artists Workshop at 5 Gregory Boulevard in East Norwalk will present Truman Capote’s dryly humorous Holiday Memories this weekend. The adaptation by Russell Vandenbrouke comprises two Capote stories, in two acts: A Thanksgiving Visitor and A Christmas Memory. Katie Sparer and Mark Basile will be featured, and also direct.

Admission to the classic night read is free, but a $15 donation is suggested at the door. No reservations are taken and doors open a half hour before the performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 3. For information, visit taworkshop.org or call 203-854-6830.

Glee Club concert

The Fairfield University Glee Club Holiday Concert, Glad Tidings We Bring, will be presented Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Farifield University. Tickets are $10 general admission, available at quickcenter.com or by calling 1-877-ARTS-396.

Snow White ‘panto’

Snow White — The Sequel is the Town Players of New Canaan’s holiday musical in the “panto” style, the United Kingdom tradition of broad comedy with audience participation. Performances will take place Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, and Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in Waveny Park, 679 South Avenue.

Tickets are $15; for reservations, visit tpnc.org or call 203-966-7371. Children are admitted free with an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Private Lives

TheatreWorks New Milford will present Noel Coward’s Private Lives Dec. 2 through Jan. 7, with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2. Tickets for all shows are $23; students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $18. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8 is Pay-What-You-Want Night and there will be a special gala fund-raising performance on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 8 (tickets, $75, include hors d’oeuvres and an open bar of wine, beer and soft drinks).

For reservations, visit theatreworks.us or call 860-350-6863.

Sip and Shop

The Wilton Historical Society’s Betts Store museum shop at 224 Danbury Road/Route 7 will have a Holiday Sip and Shop on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 4. Prosecco and seasonal hors d’oeuvres will be served to shoppers who’ll find the museum store stocked with gifts, home accessories and more; pop-up shops will add to the selection. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Antiquarius

The Greenwich Winter Antiques Show is the first event in the Greenwich Historical Society’s series of holiday events, Antiquarius. The show, at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich, opens with a preview gala on Friday evening Dec. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. (tickets $150); the show hours on Saturday are 10 to 6 and on Sunday, 11 to 5, with admission of $15. Featuring 41 exhibitors, the show includes special events on both days; information is available at greenwichhistory.org/antiquarius.

Antiquarius continues with the Holiday Boutique at the Greenwich Country Club on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is also the date for the Holiday House Tour from 10 to 4, featuring five Greenwich homes; advance reservations are necessary for the tour and for an optional luncheon at the Greenwich Country Club. For information, visit the website or call 203-869-6899 x10.

Holiday Brass

The Greenwich Choral Society’s holiday concert, Holiday Brass, will take place at Christ Church Greenwich, 254 East Putnam Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 and 5 p.m. The program selected by music director and conductor Paul F. Mueller includes Jonathan Willcocks’ Magnificat as well as shorter works for brass and chorus by Jan Sweelinck, Leo Nestor and Julian Wachner. As is traditional, the concert will begin with a procession of bells, candles and voices.

For ticket information, visit greenwichchoralsociety.org or call 203-622-5136.

Photography show

The 37th Annual Photography Show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, New Canaan, will open Saturday, Dec. 3, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will remain on view through Thursday, Jan. 19. The exhibiting artists, selected by juror Laurie Kratochvil, include professional, amateur and student photographers from Fairfield County as well as New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The show is sponsored by the New Canaan Society for the Arts and drew 650 entries. For information on special events associated with the show, visit carriagebarn.org. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate!

Guest conductor Kevin Fitzgerald will lead the Ridgefield Symphony in a program of seasonal music on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road/Route 116. Guest soloist soprano Monica Yunus will sing arias from Messiah as well as Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate and O Holy Night; the concert will also feature Brahms Symphony No. 1 and “Winter” from The Four Seasons by Vivaldi.

For tickets, visit ridgefieldsymphony.org or call 203-438-3889.

A Broadway Holiday

The Darien High School Tudors and the Greenwich Public School Honor Choir will perform at Will & Anthony: A Broadway Holiday on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St. Stamford. The show features Will & Anthony Nunziata in the kind of Christmas special that recalls Bing Crosby’s shows, celebrating life, music and family.

Tickets are $20-$35 and may be reserved at palacestamford.org or by phone to 203-325-4466.

Holiday House Tour

The Westport Historical Society’s 30th Holiday House Tour will include six historic houses in Westport and Easton all built before 1850 and the Adams Academy, Westport’s one-room schoolhouse, on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 to 4. Each home will be seasonally decorated.

Preceding the tour is the Holiday Soiree, which will take place at Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, a National Historic Landmark, on Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food and drink, entertainment, silent and live auctions; limited tickets are $150 in advance at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

Tickets for the house tour are $60 in advance, $70 on the day of tour at the historical society, 25 Avery Place.

The Brother Brothers

Twins Adam and David Moss are based in Brooklyn and perform as The Brother Brothers, accompanying themselves on guitar, cello, violin and banjo. They will be at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2; free tickets will be available at 1 on the day of the show and doors will open at 1:30. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Holiday guitars

Members of the New England Guitar Society will perform a special holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. Admission is free; for more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.

Doo Wop Project

Stars of Broadway’s Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse as The Doo Wop Project on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8. They trace the history of Doo Wop, from five guys harmonizing on a street corner to songs of today. Tickets are $55, available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

And coming up …

Singer Melissa Etheridge will perform songs from her 2008 holiday album, A New Thought for Christmas, at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, Dec. 5, at 8. She’ll include fan favorites and holiday classics as well. Tickets are $125; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

* * * *

The Keeler Tavern Museum in Ridgefield will offer its traditional Christmas Luncheons Tuesday to Saturday, Dec. 6 to 10, in the museum’s Garden House at 132 Main Street. There are seatings at 11:30 and 1:15 and cost of the meal is $30 per person, by credit card reservation; call 203-438-5485 9 to 3 weekdays. The Holiday Boutique will be open daily noon to 4 p.m. for early buying with a 10% discount through Dec. 4 and then will be open Dec. 6-10, 10:30-3:30 and Sunday, De.c 11, 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

* * * *

Rosanne Cash will perform at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts with her husband and collaborator John Leventhal on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8. Tickets are $60 and $50; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.