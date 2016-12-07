Jean Jaykus: A teacher students never forget

Ridgefield’s teacher of the year in 2000 was Jean Jaykus. Known for her upbeat personality, hands-on science classes and inquiry method of teaching, Jaykus is a teacher that students never forget.

After teaching for 40 years at Scotland School, Jaykus formally retired, but she has continued to teach in many different ways.

“I love to teach and I love the students, so I am still teaching in the PTO specialized after-school programs. I do my own version of the Invention Convention, where students are able to use their critical thinking skills to solve problems and come up with their own inventions,” said Jaykus.

Jaykus is also actively involved in the Keeler Kids Program at Keeler Tavern, where she develops original historical programs based on primary research. Students then create their own re-enactments, presentations and publications based on what they have learned.

Known as a teacher ahead of her time, Jaykus gave her students the necessary materials and then let them find answers to questions on their own. She does not believe in just giving students the information for purposes of a test. Jaykus also believes in making learning be as authentic as possible. She had her students write their own magazines, which she actually had published. Each magazine had a theme and stories written in five different formats.

In addition to being teacher of the year, Jaykus won a Celebration of Excellence award in the field of technology and science. The title of her project was the Arthropod Squad. Well before teachers were using technology on a regular basis, Jaykus was exposing her students to what was available and how they could do their research and reporting through technology.

Two programs that Jaykus remembers fondly are the exchange program with Danbury schools and the Changing Teacher for a Day program. “We started the fifth grade exchange program with Danbury though a grant. We spent one day at a school in Danbury and they spent one day with us. The students from Danbury could not believe all the material goods we had in our classrooms. On the other hand, our students found that we are not really all that different from the students in Danbury,” said Jaykus.

In regard to exchanging with a high school teacher for a day, Jaykus remembers, “This was a very enlightening experience. I discovered that if you are a good teacher you can teach at any level. The high school teacher told me that she learned that our younger students are much more open and interested in learning than high school students, who just want to deal with the facts.”

As a teacher, Jaykus has always been an advocate for students taking a position on a particular topic, finding evidence and speaking out. In her own life, Jaykus does this as well. She is very concerned about the way education is changing in some respects and speaks out regularly in public forums. Her feelings are applauded by many in the teaching community who have witnessed both the good and bad changes in education and society.

For more than 20 years, Jaykus has participated as the phone link person in the educational television program Ridgefield Now We’re Talking. She believes that ideas and opinions should not be suppressed and that we need platforms for open discussion without retaliation.

Throughout her 54 years in Ridgefield, Jaykus has been involved in the community, including the Keeler Tavern, the Ridgefield Symphony, and at St. Stephen’s Church. She enjoys working on the St. Stephen’s Decker Committee, which finds ways to help the older people in the congregation. The organization helps get people out to socialize, provides home visitations, develops programs, runs trips, and makes certain health is being taken care of in the best way possible.

Grandchildren and travel are also important to Jaykus. She has three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is constantly planning a new trip. Her next trip is to a part of Italy where she has not been. Jaykus has traveled to almost every country in Europe as well as to Russia and loves small boat travel.

When asked if she plans to retire to another place, Jaykus smiles and says, “No way. I live right on Main Street so that I can walk daily. I also have access to the best symphony, library, senior center, historical societies, schools, and everything else you can imagine. Why would I want to move?”