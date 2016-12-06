Looking Back: Barlow may return, two zoners depart

Should the town consider buying the former Barlow Mountain School and restoring it to being an elementary school? That was a question facing town officials 25 years ago as rising enrollments were creating crowding in the four elementary schools, the Dec. 5, 1991, Press reported.

The school, opened in 1971 and closed eight years later because of dwindling enrollment, had been recently used as the Ridgefield Family YMCA, which went bankrupt.

Social Services Director Mary Ann Baldwin confirmed that Ridgefielders were feeling the pinch of the recession. Requests for welfare assistance were up 44%. “This is not a flurry of increased general assistance,” she said. “This is a blizzard.”

John Lydecker produced an educational video on the Keeler Tavern. “Ridgefield can be a very loving, hospitable community,” Lydecker said. “The Keeler Tavern’s survival was based on good food, good times and nice people. All that’s still here now, that same spirit and continuity.”

Seth Lorenz not only kicked the longest field goal (44 yards) in RHS history that fall, he also set the mark (83 yards) for the longest punt return for a touchdown.

Newcomers in town included Wayne and Janice Van Wart, who moved to Willow Court from Illinois when Mr. Van Wart was transferred to a new job at Unilever.

Both Father Francis Medynski of St. Elizabeth Seton and Father Charles Stubbs of St. Mary’s, the town’s two Catholic pastors, were named monsignors by Bishop Edward M. Egan.

Ridgefield High School students trounced the teachers, 510 to 275, in the High School Bowl Q&A competition. “They did a great job,” said English teacher Bob Cox, coach of the student team. “It’s a very good team.” Members were D.J. Pisano, Michael Gleeson, Ranjit Aiyagari, Preetha Krishnamurthy, Christina Grozinger, Steve Siegmund, Rha Seethi, Tim Aubry, and Ben Sanders.

50 years ago

The second of three Planning and Zoning Commission members who had opposed upzoning most of the one-acre residential properties in town to two acres resigned that week, the Dec. 8, 1966, Press reported. Robert Corbin said “personal matters convinced me that I can no longer serve.” Earlier, Paul J. Rosa Jr. quit.

The school board approved spending $8,000 ($59,000 in today’s dollars) on a consulting service to revise its policies.

“I left with the feeling that in spite of good intentions, what the U.S. is doing in Vietnam is irrelevant,” said William W. Pfaff of North Salem Road, who had just spent two weeks in South Vietnam on assignment with the Hudson Institute, a think tank.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Prieger took over operation to Walter Tode’s Inn at Ridgefield on West Lane.

William Casey was elected president of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors.

Mitchell Ancona, the fourth child and second son of Carol and Nazzareno Ancona of Harvey Road, was born on Nov. 29.

Four members of the RHS football squad were named to the Western Connecticut All-Star team: Rick Miller, Bill Bruschi, Dennis Pontanella, and Ken Church. Among the honorable mentions were place kicker Tom “Leadfoot” Santini.—J.S.