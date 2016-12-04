Letter: Later school start effort makes sense

To the Editor:

As a child psychologist and parent of children in Ridgefield public schools, I’d like to add my voice to the many advocating for later school start times for Ridgefield’s adolescents and teens. Through my work, I see children and teens with varied presenting concerns; however, a common starting point for intervention is making sure they are taking care of themselves, and that their parents are encouraging healthy self-care behaviors. These take the form of eating well, spending time outdoors, getting exercise, spending time with friends, and getting enough sleep. Ridgefield offers so many options to support the healthy eating, exercise, outdoor time, and social aspects of self-care. It makes sense to adjust school start times so that we can support the “getting enough sleep” aspect of self-care as well.

Dr. Melanie Pearl