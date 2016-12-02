Letter: P&Z should reject business plan in residential zone

To the Editor:

Our family moved to Ridgefield in 1976, some 40 years ago. There were many things that attracted us, including the beauty and charm of our town, excellent schools, safe surroundings and friendly, welcoming residents. To this day, we never regretted that decision. There is a great feeling of family in Ridgefield, a feeling of belonging. We feel blessed that we settled in this wonderful town that we have come to love.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is largely responsible for our quality of life here. We rarely take time to acknowledge and thank our town officials for their time and effort in keeping Ridgefield so special. The job of P&Z members is not an easy one, deciding what is appropriate, fair and good for the town.

The most recent P&Z plan cites as a major theme preserving our defined zoning boundaries: “There is an interest in attracting additional development to Ridgefield, but generally in areas already zoned for business use.”

A commercial entity named Mountainside recently filed an application with P&Z to expand the Special Permit wording for residential zones, thereby allowing them to operate a sizable commercial business on Old West Mountain Road, a three-acre residential zone.

Locating a business in this location would undoubtedly change the character of the immediate neighborhood and perhaps the entire town. It could open the door to further commercial development in other residential neighborhoods. This is not why people move to Ridgefield. This is not why I brought my family here.

I am hopeful that our P&Z Commission agrees to abide by the spirit of the town’s 2010 plan, refusing to allow this company to operate within a residential neighborhood. I want to preserve our neighborhood as it is and keep our town a great place to live.

Tom Reynolds

Old West Mountain Road, Nov. 28