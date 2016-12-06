Letter: ‘Ambitious’ Trump, via Shakespeare

To the Editor:

I come not to bury Trump

Friends, Americans, countrymen, lend me your ears.

I come not to bury Trump, but to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them.

The good is oft interred with their bones.

So let it be with Trump.

The noble Democrats hath told you Trump is ambitious.

If it were so, it was a grievous fault.

And grievously hath Trump answered it.

For Republicans are honorable men and women.

So are they all, all honorable men and women.

Come I to speak of Trump’s election.

He is a Republican, faithful and just to all.

But Democrats say he is ambitious.

And Republicans are honorable men and women.

When that the poor have cried, Trump hath wept.

Ambition should be made of sterner stuff.

Yet Democrats say he is ambitious.

And Republicans are honorable men and women.

You all did see that on election day.

Yet Democrats say he is ambitious.

And, sure, Trump is an honorable man.

I speak not to disprove what Democrats spoke.

But here I am to speak what I do know.

You all do love him once, not without cause.

What cause withholds Democrats then, to love him?

O judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts.

And Democrats have lost their reason. Bear with me.

My heart is not in with Trump as he is ambitious.

And I must pause till it hath come back to me.

Winston Churchill said (1947), “No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.”

Apologies to William Shakespeare.

PA Torzilli