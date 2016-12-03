Letter: Democrats will behave badly

To the Editor:

During the campaign we saw hysteria from the Democrats when then candidate Trump said he would not commit to accepting the election results if Hillary won, according to them if he did not accept the results the world as we know it would end. We would become a Banana Republic, there would be demonstrations in the street. Trump would sue, it went on incessantly.

The mainstream media fed the hysteria. Though every honest person knew that if a candidate does not concede or accept the election, it does not stop the victor from entering office. However, in one sense they were right, we have had riots in the street, people urging the representatives to the electoral college not to vote for Trump, California wanting to secede from the union. College students running to safe rooms for tissues and cocoa.

Now the latest, legal moves for a recount, even though those supporting the recounts admit there is no evidence of any manipulation, the basis is on some statistical abnormalities. All of these actions encouraged and supported by the left and their friends in the media. Well, the recount will take place, it will confirm that President-elect Trump was the victor. I wish that would be the end of it, but based on past actions of the left and the Democrats, I fear not. There will be continued actions right up to and including at the inauguration and after.

It basically comes down to this, they cannot believe that they lost and unfortunately for the country they will continue it, for the entire four-year term of his presidency.

Dick Moccia