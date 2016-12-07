Letter: Thank you, Karen, a tireless crusader

To the Editor:

The community has lost a tireless crusader for education in Karen Sulzinsky. For the past five years on the BOE, and for years before that as a parent advocate, Karen demonstrated that intelligence, passion and empathy are a potent combination. As the most visible, experienced and compassionate board member, Karen was a leader both in and out of the boardroom. She kept her priorities straight and only advocated for students. I admired that Karen was able to keep her eyes on the prize and never let the considerable forces of internal and external politics influence her actions. She wasn’t in it for personal gain or power — just service to the families of Ridgefield. As the community galvanizes around healthy school start times, I will remember who started the conversation years ago and didn’t let go. Thank you, Karen, for your dedication and devotion to excellence.

Paul Murdock