The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Thank you, Karen, a tireless crusader

By The Ridgefield Press on December 7, 2016 in Letters, Schools · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The community has lost a tireless crusader for education in Karen Sulzinsky. For the past five years on the BOE, and for years before that as a parent advocate, Karen demonstrated that intelligence, passion and empathy are a potent combination. As the most visible, experienced and compassionate board member, Karen was a leader both in and out of the boardroom. She kept her priorities straight and only advocated for students. I admired that Karen was able to keep her eyes on the prize and never let the considerable forces of internal and external politics influence her actions. She wasn’t in it for personal gain or power — just service to the families of Ridgefield. As the community galvanizes around healthy school start times, I will remember who started the conversation years ago and didn’t let go. Thank you, Karen, for your dedication and devotion to excellence.

Paul Murdock

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Cherish German, don’t cancel it
  2. Letter: School is silencing voice of students
  3. Letter: Starting school later is essential for health
  4. Letter: Later school start effort makes sense

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ball players help decorate lampposts Next Post 2016 FCIAC Winter Tour: Trinity Catholic
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress