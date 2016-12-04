The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Sulzinsky listened and was generous

To the Editor:

Who did we call day or night when we were worried about a school issue? Who said “Sure!” when we wanted to explore a program, make a suggestion, or share our stories? Who listened? For me, and many in the community, this go-to person was Karen Sulzinsky. Generously giving of her time and expertise, tirelessly advocating for the good of our children, and the voice of reason at the board table. Karen lent an understanding and empathetic ear, but it was much more than that: It was always about using her experience and intelligence for progress, moving forward, finding solutions. Thank you, Karen, for your excellent advice, for your years of generous service, for caring about our kids, and for always being there when we needed you. You will be missed.

Jennifer Meres

