Letter: Will you stand up and be counted?

To the Editor:

As Donald Trump threatens to create a registry for Muslims in our country, it is worth remembering the poem written by Pastor Martin Niemoller that is on view at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. It was written to highlight the cowardice of the intellectuals of his time in normalizing the Nazi Party’s rise in Germany in the 1930s.

The poem reads:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.

There have been many variations of this poem, and recently Raphael Bob-Waksberg wrote:

First he came for the Muslims, and I said, “Guys, let’s take a wait and see approach here.”

Then he came for the Mexican Americans, and I said, “Let’s not be sore losers just because the other guy won.”

Then he came for the press, and I said, “What makes this country great is our peaceful transitions of power.”

Then he came for the women, and I said, “Try to have some compassion for the frustration of the other side.”

Then he came for the black community, and I said, “I know it stinks, but wait four years.”

Then he came for me, and I said, “How could this have happened? I did everything I could.”

Dan Rather responded, “Now is the time when none of us can afford to remain seated or silent. This is about racism, bigotry, intimidation and the specter of corruption.”

Will you stand up and be counted?

Gail Lehmann