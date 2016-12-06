To the Editor:
The health dangers of early high school school start times imposed on our children are well established and medically non-controversial. Physicians (including pediatricians) and other health care professionals in Ridgefield recognize these dangers, and have written letters to the Board of Education supporting starting school later.
Early high school start times increase physical and psychological stresses on students, and are correlated to increased likelihood of sports injuries, emotional problems, depression, obesity, unsafe behaviors, and other health risks for students.
Ridgefield High School is recognized as a high-pressure environment. Some of the stress factors faced by modern students are outside the power of the school district to ameliorate, but early school start time is wholly within the district’s control.
If invasive black mold was discovered in the high school, it is highly unlikely the Board of Education would respond by establishing a research project to examine “whether” to abate the danger at some indeterminate point in the future. Rather, in the event black mold was discovered in the building, the board would immediately allocate funds to quickly identify and expeditiously undertake the best available abatement method. As the medical research clearly shows, early start time presents a similarly serious health hazard to our children, and requires a similarly aggressive response.
The hazard is real and continuing and should be speedily resolved.
Meredith Harris
Letter: Starting school later is essential for health
By The Ridgefield Press on December 6, 2016 in Commentary, Letters, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments
To the Editor:
The health dangers of early high school school start times imposed on our children are well established and medically non-controversial. Physicians (including pediatricians) and other health care professionals in Ridgefield recognize these dangers, and have written letters to the Board of Education supporting starting school later.
Early high school start times increase physical and psychological stresses on students, and are correlated to increased likelihood of sports injuries, emotional problems, depression, obesity, unsafe behaviors, and other health risks for students.
Ridgefield High School is recognized as a high-pressure environment. Some of the stress factors faced by modern students are outside the power of the school district to ameliorate, but early school start time is wholly within the district’s control.
If invasive black mold was discovered in the high school, it is highly unlikely the Board of Education would respond by establishing a research project to examine “whether” to abate the danger at some indeterminate point in the future. Rather, in the event black mold was discovered in the building, the board would immediately allocate funds to quickly identify and expeditiously undertake the best available abatement method. As the medical research clearly shows, early start time presents a similarly serious health hazard to our children, and requires a similarly aggressive response.
The hazard is real and continuing and should be speedily resolved.
Meredith Harris
Related posts:
Tags: Board of Education, Letters to the Editor, school start times, Start School Later
About author
The Ridgefield Press
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement