Letter: Minnesota schools changed start times
By The Ridgefield Press on December 1, 2016 in Commentary, Letters, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments
To the Editor:
The superintendent of Edina, Minn. public schools, Kenneth Dragseth, Ph.D., made the bold and impactful decision to change start times before devising a concrete plan. When asked how he did it, this is what he told me:
I was the superintendent of the Edina, Minn., Public Schools in 1995 when we received research information from the Minnesota Medical Association about the effects of early start time for high schools on student health. Being a highly competitive district which believed in making decisions based on research and doing what is right for students first I felt it was necessary for us to review this data and see if we can help our students be better prepared for school. We reviewed the data, talked to staff and community members and decided that this would benefit our students. Since it was so late in the year we decided to implement it for the 1996 school year. Over the next months we addressed all obstacles that were brought up in our task force and from other people in the community. It was a thorough process that eventually led Edina to become the first high school in the nation to adjust high school start times to a later time (from 7:20 to 8:30 a.m.). It was one of the most significant decisions made as a superintendent to help high school students academically, emotionally and socially. We reached out to the U of MN for help in doing research on the effects of the move. Their subsequent research showed improved academic scores, less student stress, more engaged students, less missed first hour classes, and more alert students according to teachers. It was a success and 20 years later it continues in Edina. I wish the best for your students in your quest to help them succeed.
Pam Hartnett
