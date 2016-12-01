Ferguson: Thank you to the 138th District

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the people in Ridgefield who live in the 138th District for your strong support on Election Day. It will be an honor to have the chance to represent you in Hartford as your next state representative.

I was privileged to have the opportunity to meet so many people from the district during the campaign, and I look forward to meeting many more of you over the coming months. Countless people that I had the chance to talk with expressed their concerns to me about the direction of Connecticut. There is no question that our state faces tremendous challenges, but I look forward to being a part of the legislature, and helping to push a positive agenda to make the future of Connecticut brighter.

Please never hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I am here to be your voice, and to listen to everyone from the 138th District. Thank you again for your support and your confidence in me. I am excited and look forward to serving you as your state representative. Have a very happy holiday season!

Michael Ferguson

State Representative-Elect

138th District