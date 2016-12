Pamby Motors Inc. is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program this holiday season and has a Ram 1500 truck wrapped in a red bow at the dealership at 665 Danbury Road ready for donors to bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the truck bed.

Pamby’s will bring the truck to the Holiday Stroll and it will be parked in front of the Toy Chest on Main Street.