Zoners approve pump station plan

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit application for a nine-foot by nine-foot vertical increase to the water pump station off Craigmoor Road at its Nov. 1 meeting.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said the addition to the top of the tower, which is owned by Aquarion, is for salination purposes.

“It was clear-cut, a pretty straightforward application,” Schnell said.

The project’s applicant, Snyder Civil Engineering, made a presentation at last week’s meeting.

The engineers had previously submitted the application to the commission, and it was received at an Oct. 4 meeting.