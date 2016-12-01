Medals for Ridgefield runners at Foot Locker regional

Seven Ridgefield High cross country runners competed at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championships last Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, N.Y.

Five of them earned medals.

The best individual finish came from ninth grader Tess Pisanelli. She placed fourth overall in the Girls Freshman Race with a time of 19 minutes, 38.4 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

Pisanelli, who was first among Connecticut runners in the race, finished behind winner Sophia Muccini of Little Neck, N.Y. (19:28.3), runner-up Sierra Dineen of Staten Island, N.Y. (19:37.4), and third-place finisher Haley McLean of New York, N.Y. (19:37.4).

Two Ridgefield runners medaled with top-10 finishes in the Girls Senior Race. Rachel Maue was sixth overall in a time of 20:53.2, and Haley Greene placed ninth overall in a time of 21:06.8.

Ann Kaulbach of Philadelphia, Pa., won the Girls Senior Race with a time of 20:11.1. Sam Curtin (Plymouth, Mass.) finished second in 20:13.4 and Morgan Serkes (Goshen, N.Y.) was third in 20:21.2.

Also medaling for Ridgefield was Katie Bracken, who finished 24th overall in the Girls Junior Race with a time of 22:44.9. Shayla Sanders of Rosedale, N.Y., won the race in a time of 19:36.7.

The fifth Ridgefielder to medal was Patrick Cropsey. He finished 19th overall in the Boys Junior Race with a time of 17:36.1.

Senior Brad DeMassa was the only Ridgefield runner to compete in the seeded championship races. DeMassa placed 42nd overall in the Boys Championship Race with a time of 16:38.6.

Also competing for Ridgefield was Elizabeth DeMassa, who finished 48th overall in the Girls Sophomore Race with a time of 23:45.2.

Notes: The Northeast Regional included runners from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

Noah Affolder (Carlisle, Pa.) won the Boys Championship Race in a time of 15:28.2, and Alyssa Aldridge (Linwood, N.J.) won the Girls Championship Race in a time of 17:40.3.

The Midwest and South regionals also took place last Saturday. The West Regional is scheduled for this Saturday.

The 2016 Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships take place Dec. 10 at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.