A Peaceable Home Breakfast to be held Dec. 8

The 8th annual A Peaceable Home Breakfast sponsored by the Association of Religious Communities (ARC) will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Room in Danbury.

“This year’s keynote speaker is Sabrina Pinion, Mrs. Universe 2014, a woman who has taken a stand to fight domestic violence,” said ARC’s Executive Director, Rev. PJ Leopold. “Sabrina was raised in a home plagued by violence at the hands of an alcoholic father. She has risen from adversity and today works to end domestic violence. She created “the Pledge Campaign – Against Domestic Violence” and works toward educating and encouraging men to get involved in the campaign against domestic violence and crimes against women and children.

The Pledge is very simple: “I pledge to stand up and out against domestic violence.” Ms. Pinion said “The Pledge is a campaign which lets survivors need to know there are good men out there and be Ms. Pinion shares her life experiences with a passion to help others and sends the message: Your circumstances to not determine your destiny!

Sabrina is the owner of Pageant Pros Consultants and Mentors, LLC. Through her consulting business she has worked with numerous local, state and national pageant titleholders throughout the southeast.

ARC’s Domestic Violence Prevention Program has great results, with some of the best outcomes in the nation. Annually, between 900-1,000 people are impacted by the local program.

There are three different programs ARC provides. The Family Violence Education Program (FVEP) which is a nine-week, pre-trial diversionary program that equips men and women with domestic violence arrests to change behaviors and end violence in their homes.

The EXPLORE program is a 26-session group based intervention for men convicted of domestic violence offenses. Participants are referred by the Adult Probation office through the court system.

New Options to Violent Action (NOVA) is a 10-week session, group based intervention for men who witnessed domestic violence at home in their family of origin or are otherwise at risk of using violence in their adult relationships with their intimate partners.

The programs all use psycho-educational curricula which provides extensive educational and supportive services for persons to change and end their violent behaviors. “Ending violence is one of the core principle’s of our agency,” said Leopold.

ARC’s mission promotes interfaith cooperation and other partnerships to alleviate the causes of violence, suffering and hate while advancing peace, justice and human dignity.

For additional information about the breakfast ARC please call Lisi Green Marcus at ARC at 203-792-9450.