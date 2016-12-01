The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to [email protected] to reach us by Thursday noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.
December
Walk-in Flu Shots, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays until 6, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldrvna.org
Seminar on wise aging, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11-1 p.m., Jerome Kerner speaker, Congregation Shir Shalom, bring bag lunch, 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Thursday, Dec. 1, 12-1 p.m., Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org
Caring Circle – Support for Caregivers, Thursday, Dec. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m. RVNA, 27 Governor Street, RSVP 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org
Share the Fun and Make a Difference shopping day, Talbots, 107 Danbury Road, Thursday Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m., benefit for RVNA, BOGO margaritas at Southwest Café with Talbots shopping receipt
Fashionista Soiree, Molly Ann Tango Foundation, Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 to 10 p.m., Audrey Road on Bailey Avenue
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra tryouts, Dec. 1 and 8, Scotts Ridge Middle School, auditions by appointment, violin, bass, trumpet, trombone, timpani; three ensembles for youth in grades 5-12; information, requirements and online registration at wctyo.org
Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org
Rehab by RVNA Grand Opening/Open House, Friday, Dec. 2, 12-1:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-7862
Holiday Boutique, Friday, Dec. 2, 12-4 and 5-8 p.m. (for Holiday Stroll), Thrift Shop, 15 Catoonah Street, 203-438-3328
Holiday Stroll, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, downtown Ridgefield and Ridgefield Library
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec., 3, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20/students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Woodcock Nature Center Wreath Decorating, Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, noon-4 p.m., all ages, open house, $45/wreath payable at door, groups – arrange in advance, woodcocknaturecenter.org or 203-762-7280
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Concert, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, ridgefieldsymphony.org or 203-438-3889
Artists Reception, Sunday, Dec. 4, 3-6 p.m., Keeler Tavern Carriage Barn, 132 Main Street, exhibit will continue from Dec. 6-Dec. 10, from 11-3:30 daily.
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
Walk-in Biometric Health Screenings, Monday, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 11-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org
Christmas Luncheons & Holiday Boutique, Keeler Tavern Museum, luncheons Tuesday Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., pre-paid reservation $30/person, Holiday Boutique, Tuesday, Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m., 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
CPR & AED Certification, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6-9:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $55/person, space limited, reservation at 203-438-5555 or ridgefieldvna.org
Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursday, Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
Ridgefield Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meeting, Thursday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, South Hall, 351 Main Street, Bob Johnston at 203-313-4395
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20/students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Santa Fire Truck visits, Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, $100/visit includes gift and photo with family, RSVP before Dec. 2 at local1739.org or Tony Cerulli at [email protected]
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Dec. 12, 10-11 a.m., Ballard Green, 25 Gilbert Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11-noon, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org
Christmas concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursday, Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
January
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Folk singalongs, Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 26 and May 7, 3-4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, [email protected]
MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Taste of Ridgefield, Sunday, Jan. 29, Seatings at 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6, Ridgefield Community Center, 316 Main Street
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768