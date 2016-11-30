Election audit is Friday and Monday

The state’s “post election audit” of voting tabulators’ accuracy will involve two Ridgefield polling places, and fill Town Hall’s lower level conference room with a crew of 24 election workers on Friday Dec. 2 and Monday Dec. 5.

Ridgefield’s District I (votes cast at East Ridge Middle School) and District III (votes cast at Yanity Gym) will be hand counted — the task is expect to keep workers going from 8:30 to 4:30 each day.

“The primary purpose of the hand count audit is to asses how well the optical scan voting machines function in an election,” said Cindy Bruno, the town’s Democratic Registrar of Voters.

“It’s not a recount for the purpose of changing results; it’s a hand count to assess that the tabulators are counting properly.”

Bruno, the Democratic registrar, Republican Registrar Hope Wise and their two deputy registrars will lead the audit — which is a sizable task.

“There’s approximately 4,500 ballots in District I and 3,500 in District III that have to be hand counted,” Bruno said. “We had to hire like 20 people. There’s 20 people and the four of us, two registrars and two deputies. We’ll be counting the three federal offices — president, senator and congressman.”

The state requires the audit, but doesn’t provide money for it.

“The town pays for it, and it will probably be over $5,000,” Bruno said.

The results of audits will be analyzed by the Secretary of the State’s office, the State Elections Enforcement Commission and the University of Connecticut. Then they will be made available to the public.

“Connecticut should be proud to have some of the most stringent audit laws in the country,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said. “In an election year that saw various entities attempt to sow the seeds of doubt in the process, this state can be assured that all possible safeguards are in place to count every vote.”

The state has run the post-election audits since moving to the “optical scan” tabulators to count votes in 2007, Bruno said.

Secretary of the State Merrill’s office said 38 voting districts were chosen as primary audit sites, and 31 were picked as back-up locations.

Usually they’ve required audits of 10% of the 747 polling places across the state that use the optical scan machines, according to Bruno, and this year they’re auditing about 5%.

“Our names goes in four times,” she said, since Ridgefield has four voting districts.

This year is the third or fourth time RIdgieled has participated in the audit since the state started doing them in 2007, she said.

Districts that have undergone a recount to confirm election results — which is different thing — are taken out of the lottery that determines if they’ll be part of the audit.

“When we have recounts, you’re automatically removed from the audit lottery,” Bruno said.

Recounts are required if competing candidates’ vote totals are within one half of 1%, or are closer than 20 votes.

Ridgefield has had at least three recounts due to close votes within memory, two fairly recently for Board of Education and one quite a few years ago for Board of Selectmen, Bruno recalled.

The audits are something different.

“Elections never end any more,” Bruno said.