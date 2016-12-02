The Ridgefield Press

‘Expressions in Light’ is Keeler Museum show

By The Ridgefield Press on December 2, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Ridgefield artists Tina Cobelle-Sturges and Hans Fischer with their artwork in front of the Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum.

Ridgefield artists Tina Cobelle-Sturges and Hans Fischer will exhibit a selection of their work as part of the Keeler Tavern Museum’s Christmas luncheons and holiday boutique in the carriage barn Dec. 6-10, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be an artists’ reception for the show, entitled Expressions in Light, on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6.

All of Mr. Fischer’s and Ms. Cobelle-Sturges’s artwork will be for sale, as well as a selection of greeting cards. A portion of the artists’ sales will go toward the preservation of the carriage barn.

Cobelle-Sturges is known for paintings that blend small brushstrokes with pointillistic technique of country and city landscapes.

Fischer blends contemporary representational imagery with the abstract using a mix of media to capture a sense of a place through color and light.

More information is available at keelertavernmuseum.org

