Naturopathic Health joins the Chamber

The Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fairfield Naturopathic Health with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The practice is located inside Susi Laura Massage at 20 Prospect Street and provides lifestyle counseling, botanical and homeopathic medicine options, nutritional therapy, and acupuncture. Naturopathic medicine is a holistic method of healing that focuses on identifying and treating the underlying cause of conditions and encouraging and strengthening the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

