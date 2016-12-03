The Ridgefield Press

Naturopathic Health joins the Chamber

By The Ridgefield Press on December 3, 2016 in Business, News · 0 Comments

Shown, from left: Rama Mahesh, M&T Bank; Dr. Veena Verma-Dzik, owner  of Fairfield Naturopathic Health; Steve Dzik, husband of Dr. Verma-Dzik; Susi Manheimer, Susi Laura Massage; Jennifer Mulhern, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; and Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome.

The Chamber of Commerce welcomed Fairfield Naturopathic Health with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The practice is located inside Susi Laura Massage at 20 Prospect Street and provides lifestyle counseling, botanical and homeopathic medicine options, nutritional therapy, and acupuncture. Naturopathic medicine is a holistic method of healing that focuses on identifying and treating the underlying cause of conditions and encouraging and strengthening the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

