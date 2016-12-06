The Ridgefield Press

Making Better Photographs is a two-session Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop for those familiar with the principles of the photographic process and the operation of their own camera. The course focuses on the artistic rather than the technical. Explore the art of making pictures by pre-visualizing the “look” you want and knowing what approach will get you there.

Instructor Michael Serao has taught many photography classes and also teaches design at an area college. The class meets on Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 12 and 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $37. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

