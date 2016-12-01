Orchestra: Crowd-pleasing concert by enterprising conductor

The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. will be conducted by Kevin Fitzgerald. The program consists of Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons, four selections sung by soprano Monica Yunus, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. Yunus will perform two arias from Handel’s Messiah (Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion and How Beautiful Are the Feet), Adam’s familiar Christmas carol O Holy Night, and Mozart’s Exsultate jubilate.

Fitzgerald is both a professional trumpeter and a conductor. After attending the Eastman School of Music in trumpet, music theory, and conducting, he earned a master’s in conducting from the University of Michigan in 2015. That year he made his European debut with the Lucerne Festival Academy Orchestra.

On June 14 Fitzgerald conducted a historic concert at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium, performing the Mozart Requiem in honor of the victims of the Orlando, Fla., mass shooting. Fitzgerald and a colleague organized the concert in less than 48 hours, putting more than 180 musicians onstage, and attracting an audience of 2,500.

There will be a pre-concert talk by Maestro Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. in the auditorium prior to the concert.

The concert is sponsored by Payden & Rygel Investment Management.

The orchestra will also be collecting non-perishable food items at the concert for donation to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. Items may be left in the lobby prior to the concert.

More information can be found by visiting the orchestra website, ridgefieldsymphony.org, or by calling 203-438-3889.