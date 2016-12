Ridgefield resident Louise Klump will ring with the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir, premiering a suite of carols from the Americas in Music on the Hills Sounds of the Season Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. She will be joined by husband Kirby Klump in the concert’s festival chorus. Mr. Klump serves on the organization’s board of directors.

