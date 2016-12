Boehringer Ingelheim, with headquarters in Ridgefield, and Eli Lilly and Co. started an initiative Nov. 22 to raise awareness of the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease and to encourage those with type 2 diabetes to speak to their doctor.

Dubbed “For Your SweetHeart: Where Diabetes and Heart Disease Meet,” the initiative includes television’s Dr. Travis Stork, who is urging people with type 2 diabetes to take the Heart You quiz.