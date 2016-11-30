The Ridgefield Press

Connecticut is 10th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud

By HAN Network on November 30, 2016 in Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut is 2016’s 10th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud, according to an in-depth analysis done by the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub.

To measure the level of susceptibility to such crimes for each state, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across six key metrics. The data set ranges from “identity-theft complaints per capita” to “average loss amount due to fraud.”

Connecticut’s Vulnerability to Identity Theft & Fraud (1=Most Vulnerable; 25=Avg.)

  • 1st – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita
  • 27th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft
  • 24th – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita
  • 12th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Fraud
  • 25th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports
  • 1st – Identity-Theft Passport Program

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549/

