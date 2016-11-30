Connecticut is 10th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud

Connecticut is 2016’s 10th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud, according to an in-depth analysis done by the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub.

To measure the level of susceptibility to such crimes for each state, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across six key metrics. The data set ranges from “identity-theft complaints per capita” to “average loss amount due to fraud.”

Connecticut’s Vulnerability to Identity Theft & Fraud (1=Most Vulnerable; 25=Avg.)

1st – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

27th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

24th – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

12th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Fraud

25th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

1st – Identity-Theft Passport Program

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549/